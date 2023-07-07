Coimbatore DIG Suicide: All You Need To Know About Ips Vijayakumar

The DIG (Coimbatore Range) went for jogging and returned to his camp office at Race Course at around 6.50 am. The body has been sent for autopsy at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Dig Vijayakumar Shoots Self In Coimbatore. Photo: ANI Twitter

Coimbatore: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) IPS Vijayakumar allegedly shot himself dead at his camp office this morning.

According to The Hindu, he reportedly grabbed the official pistol of his gunman and shot himself. The reason for the suicide is not yet known.

The 45-year-old was residing with his family at the official residence.

Who was Vijayakumar?

Vijayakumar was a 2009-batch IPS officer and had served in various crucial positions during his service. He served as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kanchipuram, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam. He also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Anna Nagar.

Vijayakumar took charge as DIG of Coimbatore Range in January this year. The range covers districts including Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris, and Erode.

The IPS officer succeeded MS Muthusamy, who was transferred and posted as the DIG, Vellore range.

Chief Minister MK Stalin Condoles The Demise

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who also holds the state Home Ministry, expressed his sadness over the demise of the IPS officer.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the news of the untimely death of officer Vijayakumar. He has served well in various roles, including as District Superintendent of Police. His death is a loss for the Tamil Nadu police department. My deepest condolences to his family and friends in the police force.”

The circumstances that led the IPS officer to take this extreme step are a matter of investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or need any emotional support, here are some helpline numbers: Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24×7), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline – 02225521111)

