New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja were on Friday issued show-cause notices by the Supreme Court for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. Also Read - AG Venugopal Grants Consent For Contempt Proceedings Against Kunal Kamra Over His Tweet

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah sought response from the two in six weeks on the notices issued in two separate cases. However, the bench exempted them from personal appearances in the cases. Also Read - Parliament Panel Questions Twitter On Allowing Comic Kunal Kamra's 'Offensive Tweets' Against SC In Platform

The Supreme Court had reserved its order on Thursday on a batch of pleas seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra and Taneja. Also Read - No Apology, No Fine: Comedian Kunal Kamra on Consent For Contempt Proceedings Against Him

Attorney General KK Venugopal had granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra, saying the tweets were in “bad taste” and it was time that people understand that attacking the apex court brazenly would attract punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972.

Similarly, the attorney general had given consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Taneja, stating that the posts were intended to denigrate the Supreme Court and lower its authority in the eyes of the public.

The consent of either the attorney general or the solicitor general is necessary under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act for initiating contempt proceedings against a person.

Criminal contempt of the Supreme Court is punishable with fine up to Rs 2,000 and imprisonment up to six months.

(With PTI inputs)