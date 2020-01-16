New Delhi: Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the signing of an agreement between the Central government, Governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives to end the 23-year old Bru-Reang refugee crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcome the step taken by Shah and said the agreement will greatly help the Bru-Reang refugees. He also went on to say that the tribal people will also benefit from numerous development schemes.

“Committed to the development of the Northeast and it’s citizens! Today’s agreement will greatly help the Bru-Reang refugees. They will also benefit from numerous development schemes. A special day indeed,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Putting an end to the 22-year-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis, a quadripartite agreement was signed among the Centre, state governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives in the national capital.

Soon after the pact signing, Amit Shah said that a permanent solution has been reached to the long-standing issue of rehabilitating thousands of Bru-Reang people in Tripura. He said that the tribal people can now look towards a bright future.

He added that around 34,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura as per the new pact and would be assisted by the Centre through a package of around Rs 600 crore to help their rehabilitation.

“The people will get all the rights that normal residents of the states get and they would now be able to enjoy the benefits of social welfare schemes of the Centre and State governments,” Shah said.

The settlement to the tripartite agreement reached after detailed discussions by the Central government with the state governments of Mizoram and Tripura and the representatives of Bru tribes.

“Bru refugees will get a 40 by 30 feet plot along with a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakhs, cash assistance of Rs 5000 per month for 2 years and free ration,” the Home Minister said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga who is in the national capital for the signing of the agreement said that the Bru tribals would have been settled in Mizoram, but now they all will settle in Tripura as per the new pact. As per media reports, Bru tribals will also be included in Tripura’s voter list.

After signing of the pact, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said that the step is historic. “I want to thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister on the behalf of people of Tripura.”