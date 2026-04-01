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Condoms to get costlier? Indias Rs 8,000 crore industry feels the heat as US-Iran conflict escalates, contraceptive pills also likely to...

Condoms to get costlier? India’s Rs 8,000 crore industry feels the heat as US-Iran conflict escalates, contraceptive pills also likely to…

HLL Lifecare Ltd, which produces approximately 221 crore condoms annually, Mankind Pharma Ltd, and Cupid Ltd are some of the Major condom manufacturers

Condoms are banned in these countries because…., not China, Pakistan or Malaysia, countries are…

New Delhi: The heat of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war in the Gulf region is now affecting India’s Rs 8,000 crore worth of condom manufacturing industry. As per a report published by the Indian Express, disruptions in petrochemical supply chains have triggered shortages of key raw materials, affecting the country’s condom manufacturing sector that produces over 400 crore units annually.

It is important to note that the manufacture of condoms relies on two critical inputs: silicone oil (used as a lubricant) and ammonia (essential for stabilising latex). According to the report, the manufacturers are facing a severe shortage of silicone oil, causing massive market uncertainty.

Prices of ammonia, on the other hand, are likely to surge by 40–50 percent. Add to that rising costs of packaging materials like PVC and aluminium foil, and manufacturers are dealing with a full-blown cost crunch.

Here are some of the key details:

Major condom manufacturers are all currently grappling with the supply chain shock.

HLL Lifecare Ltd, which produces approximately 221 crore condoms annually, Mankind Pharma Ltd, and Cupid Ltd are some of the Major condom manufacturers

An official from a condom manufacturing firm told the Indian Express that supply constraints and price volatility in key inputs have impacted production and order execution.

Logistics disruptions have contributed to the challenges

“A price increase of 40–50 per cent is expected for ammonia, which is essential for condom production. There has been a significant rise in the price of silicone oil, leading to uncertainty in the market,” added the official.

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Notably, the situation may tighten further as the government prioritises petrochemical resources for critical sectors. Officials have indicated that petrochemical units could face up to a 35 percent reduction in allocation, potentially squeezing supply for industries like condom manufacturing.

Speaking to The Indian Express, an official from a condom manufacturing firm said, “Supply constraints and price volatility in key inputs, such as PVC foil, aluminium foil, and packaging materials, have impacted production and order execution.” Logistics disruptions have contributed to the challenges, he added.

“A price increase of 40–50 per cent is expected for ammonia, which is essential for condom production. There has been a significant rise in the price of silicone oil, leading to uncertainty in the market,” added the official.

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