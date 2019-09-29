New Delhi: The Congress party has announced the names of candidates for the by-elections to the Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

Check the full list of Congress candidates who are contesting in the by-elections in their respective states here:

Assam:

In Assam, there will be bypolls in four seats for which Keshab Prasad Rajak (Ratanbari), Shamsul Haque (Jania), Kartik Kurmi (Rangapara) and Sushil Suri (Sonari) will be the Congress candidates.

Chhattisgarh:

In Chhattisgarh, Rajman Benzam will contest the bypoll for the Chitrakoot Assembly seat on a Congress ticket.

INC COMMUNIQUE Following persons have been approved as party candidate for the forthcoming bye -elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam & Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/hc8tcH1i5r — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) September 28, 2019

Puducherry:

John Kumar has been nominated for the Puducherry by-election for the lone Kamraj Nagar seat.

Kerala:

While K Mohankumar, ex-MLA, will contest the Vatiyoorkavu seat, Kochi deputy mayor TJ Vinod has been named for the Ernakulam constituency, senior party leader Shanimol Usman for Aroor, and former Pathanamthita district party chief AP Mohanraj for Konni.

At the Manjeswaram constituency, the fifth seat, the Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League is contesting and its candidate has already begun campaigning.

INC COMMUNIQUE Following person has been approved as party candidate for the forthcoming bye -elections to the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. pic.twitter.com/mUkFYFwl41 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) September 28, 2019

It must be noted that the by-elections in these states were necessitated by the resignation of three sitting Congress MLAs namely K Muraleedharan, Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash and CPI-M leader AM Ariff. These candidates were elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019.

(With agency inputs)