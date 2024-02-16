Home

‘Congress Called Lord Ram Imaginary, Now Chanting Jai Siya Ram’: PM Modi

PM Modi said some people from the Congress who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be built in Ayodhya are also chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' now.

ANI Photo

Haryana News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a scathing attack against the Congress saying that even people who called Lord Ram imaginary and did not want the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be built, are now chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’.

Addressing a public gathering in Haryana’s Rewari after inaugurating several projects and laying the foundation of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institute, the Prime Minister stated that the Congress had for decades created obstacles in the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH | Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public event in Rewari, he says "…The country wished that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, today the whole country is seeing Ram Lalla sitting in the grand Ram temple. The Congress people, who used to… pic.twitter.com/Z9DqX3RtjL — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

Modi asserted that he had guaranteed that Article 370 would be scrapped and fulfilled that promise.

Reminiscing his very first event after being declared BJP’s prime ministerial candidate in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. During the event, which was incidentally held in Rewari in September 2013, Modi recalled he had given some guarantees, one of which was the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“As prime ministerial candidate, I had given some guarantees.” The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has been fulfilled,” PM Modi said.

After laying the foundation of an AIIMS institute and inaugurating several projects in Rewari, PM Modi said India has touched new heights in the world today and that it has been possible because of people’s blessings.

Referring to his visit to the UAE and Qatar this week, he said the respect that India now gets from every corner is not of Modi alone, but of every Indian.

Modi said people are now saying that since he has come to Rewari again, the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats this time — ‘Abki Baar NDA Sarkar 400 Paar’ — with people’s blessings.

Seats are important in a democracy, “but for me people’s blessings are the biggest asset”, he added.

The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May of this year.

(With PTI inputs)

