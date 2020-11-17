The Congress party on Tuesday clarified that it is not a part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration after facing a slew of criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, Amit Shah had termed the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, an “unholy global alliance” and alleged that it, along with the Congress, wants to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil. Also Read - BJP Using 'Gupkar Gang' Euphemism to Project Us Anti-Nationals: Mehbooba Mufti's Reply to Amit Shah's 'Gang' Jibe

In the press note, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Amit Shah of making false statements instead of focusing on safeguarding national security. Surjewala stressed that his party would never accept any damage to the integrity of the nation and the national flag. Moreover, Surjewala mentioned that Congress does not consent to foreign interference in any internal matter of India including J&K.

He questioned Shah on how the then PDP-BJP government had allowed Masarat Alam to unfurl the Pakistani flag and chant anti-India slogans in J&K. At the same time, Surjewala emphasised that Congress was contesting the District Development Council election as it was in favour of the democratic process and to expose the real face of BJP.

आए दिन झूठ बोलना, कपट फैलाना व नए भ्रमजाल गढ़ना मोदी सरकार का चाल-चेहरा-चरित्र बन गया है। शर्म की बात है कि देश के गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की अपनी जिम्मेदारी दरकिनार कर जम्मू, कश्मीर व लद्दाख पर सरासर झूठी, भ्रामक व शरारतपूर्ण बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं! हमारा बयान-: pic.twitter.com/AsX67nFI03 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 17, 2020

Earlier, Amit Shah in a series of tweets also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir has been and always be an integral part of India. The conglomerate of regional and national political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Jammu and Kashmir was formed defending the restoration of the Article 370, scrapped last year.

Welcoming Shah’s statements on the Gupkar alliance, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference that his remarks are appropriate as PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti had made it clear that she will not raise the national flag until the separate flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

Prasad also claimed that NC leader Farooq Abdullah had once stated that he will seek China’s support for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre on August 5 last year had abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Unlike these leaders, the people of the Jammu and Kashmir have started benefitting from pro-people central laws that have been brought into force in the Union Territory after the abrogation of special status, Union minister Prasad said.