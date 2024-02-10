Home

Congress Expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam For ‘Indiscipline, Anti-Party’ Remarks

Breaking News: The Congress on Saturday expelled senior leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam for “anti-party” remarks.

In an official statement, Congress said the decision to expel Acharya Pramod was taken by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in view of “indiscipline and statements against the party” by the senior leader.

Krishnam has been expelled from the party for 6 years, it said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

