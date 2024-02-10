By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Congress Expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam For ‘Indiscipline, Anti-Party’ Remarks
Breaking News: The Congress on Saturday expelled senior leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam for “anti-party” remarks.
In an official statement, Congress said the decision to expel Acharya Pramod was taken by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in view of “indiscipline and statements against the party” by the senior leader.
Krishnam has been expelled from the party for 6 years, it said.
This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.