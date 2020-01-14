New Delhi: At a time when a number of female protesters have been holding agitation against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh for past 25 days, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday joined them in protest and courted controversy by calling the BJP ‘kaatil’ (killer).

While addressing the protesters, the senior Congress leader accused PM Modi of dividing the country and trying to create disturbance within the Muslim community by introducing CAA in the country.

“Jo bhi qurbaniyan deni ho, usme main bhi shaamil hone ke liye tayaar hun. Ab dekhein ki kiska hath mazboot hai, hamara ya us kaatil ka? (I am ready for whatever sacrifices have to be made. We have got to watch whose hands — ours or of killers — are stronger),” he said while addressing protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

#WATCH Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar at the protest against #CAA & #NRC, in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh: Jo bhi qurbaniyan deni hon, usme main bhi shaamil hone ke liye tayaar hun. Ab dekhein ki kiska hath mazboot hai, hamara ya uss kaatil ka? pic.twitter.com/ojV4QU9dMs — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

Launching a scathing attack on the Central government over the CAA and the NRC, Aiyar said the BJP government came to power promising ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas'(growing together), but it was doing just the opposite ‘sabka saath, sabka vinas’ (Destruction for all together).

The Congress leader had last month also joined anti-CAA protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital which was organised by Left parties.

“The Congress has sidelined me completely. I am here in the protest in my personal capacity,” Aiyar had told IANS.

He had said that the protest is nothing but unity of the people of this country. He had also said that the “protest has witnessed the presence of people from all religions and not only Muslims. This shows how committed the people of this country are towards secular character of our Constitution.”