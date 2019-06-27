New Delhi: Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot at when he was coming out the gym in Faridabad on Thursday.

Chaudhary is believed to have been shot 10 times. He was then rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his bullet injuries within a few minutes.

Haryana: Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot at in Faridabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/m6Zqru6JOy — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Speaking on the incident, Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar said, “It is ‘jungle raj’, there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation.”

This is a developing story. More details awaited.