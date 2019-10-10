New Delhi: A delegation of the Congress’s UK representatives met labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the Kashmir issue — the human rights situation in Kashmir. The Labour Party had last month passed an emergency motion on Kashmir seeking international observers to intervene in the situation. India strongly condemned the Labour Party’s move.

A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long. pic.twitter.com/wn8DXLohJT — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 9, 2019

According to reports, the overseas delegation discussed the abrogation of Article 370, communication blackout, detention of local political leaders etc with the Labour party leader. Corbyn confirmed as he tweeted a photo of his meeting with the Congress delegation and described it as a “very productive meeting”.

“There must be de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long,” the UK leader added.

The BJP slammed the Congress for taking up the issue to UK’s Labour Party while the official MEA statement stands against Labour party’s reaction to Article 370 move.

The Congress party on Wednesday decided to boycott the Block Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir, over the detention of mainstream political leaders, after the abrogation of Article 370.

Appalling! @INCIndia owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans! https://t.co/Sb0MThF17A — BJP (@BJP4India) October 10, 2019

The Congress, however, said that the meeting was not authorised by the party.

Meanwhile, the situation in J&K started easing as the restrictions on tourism were lifted from October 10. Schools and colleges reopened, though the communication blockade is on.