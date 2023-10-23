Shashi Tharoor Reacts Over ‘Leaked’ Photos With Mahua Moitra, Says ‘Cheap Politics’

Home

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor state that his photos with TMC MP Mahua Moitra were taken during a birthday celebration and termed it ‘cheap politics’.

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted on Monday to his viral photos with Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra, which seemed to be from a dinner party, and described them as ‘cheap politics,’ asserting that they are not a significant concern. “My life is dedicated to the people. These kinds of trolls are a part of cheap politics. In my view, this is not a serious issue,” Tharoor was quoted by ANI as saying. The Congress MP explained that the photos, showing him with Moitra, were taken during a birthday celebration for the TMC MP, whom he referred to as a “child.”

On his viral photos with TMC MP Mahua Mitra, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, “My life is dedicated to the people. These types of trolls are a part of cheap politics. In my opinion, this is not a serious issue.” pic.twitter.com/38KyYkmEgF — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

According to Tharoor the birthday party was attended by around 15 people, including his sister. The Congress MP stated that he was being trolled by displaying the cropped version of the image taken during the birthday party.

“This is just cheap politics. It was the birthday party of that child. Well, she is not a child, but for me, she is like one. That MP is around 20 years younger to me,” PTI quoted Tharoor.

Tharoor stressed that he doesn’t give importance to such trolls and is busy working for the people. “They are spreading it as a private meeting, but then who clicked the picture,” he asked.

On the other hand, TMC MP Mahua Moitra had earlier accused BJP’s troll sena for circulating the cropped images.

“I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping — show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie,” she had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

‘Cash-for-query’ accusations against Mahua Moitra: BJP Attacks, TMC Defends

The BJP leaders are attacking TMC MP Moitra over cash-for-query accusations against her. West Bengal BJP general secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul stated that she shared login ID and Password with Lok Sabha to Darshan Hiranandani.

“TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared the login ID and password of Sitting in Dubai, he is posting questions on the Lok Sabha portal. Mahua Moitra has accepted a bribe for asking a question about Adani in the Parliament. Wasn’t Mamata Banerjee aware of what her MP is doing?..,” ANI quoted Paul as saying.

On the other hand, TMC is supporting Moitra over the issue. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday stated that the appropriate parliamentary body should conduct an inquiry into the ‘cash-for-query’ allegations against party leader Mahua Moitra. O’Brien also mentioned that the TMC had recommended that Mahua Moitra address the accusations to clarify her position.

‘Cash-for-query’ accusations against Mahua Moitra: How It Started

A controversy arose when Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of accepting bribes from a businessman in exchange for raising questions in Parliament. He called upon Speaker Om Birla to establish an inquiry committee to investigate these allegations. Speaker Birla, in response, has forwarded Dubey’s complaint to Parliament’s Ethics Committee for further examination.

