Congress Put Faith In Hurriyat, Pakistan While Kashmir Burned: PM Modi | Watch

PM Modi said the Congress put their faith in faith in those waving Pakistani flags, instead of the Indian Armed Forces even as Kashmir burned.

PM Modi speaks in Lok Sabha on Thursday. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ripped into the Opposition on Thursday saying that the Congress-led UPA government chose to put their faith in Pakistan and the hardline separatist group Hurriyat Conference even as Kashmir burned due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the conflict-ridden valley.

Trending Now

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, PM Modi said that the Congress regime put their faith in faith in those who proudly waved the Pakistani flag in their hands, instead of the Indian Armed Forces even as Kashmir bore the brunt of cross-border terrorism supported and sponsored by the neighbouring country.

“Congress, its friends used to trust Pakistan when it disowned acts of attacking our borders, sending terrorists into our territory. They put their faith in Hurriyat and those who walked with Pakistani flag in their hands. The Congress then did not have faith in the Indian armed forces but in the claims of Pakistan. The opposition hangs on to the words of any anti-Indian voice,” PM Modi said.

VIDEO | " Kashmir was burning due to terrorism. Congress didn't trust people of Kashmir, but they trusted Hurriyat, separatists and those who used to carry Pakistan's flag. India conducted surgical strike on terror, they didn't trust the Indian Army," says PM Modi replying on… pic.twitter.com/i6HgKNkH3d — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

No-confidence motion blessing in disguise for us: PM Modi

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister took a jibe at opposition parties, terming the no-confidence motion brought by the Congress-led opposition against his government as a blessing in disguise. PM Modi said that no-confidence motions have always proved “lucky” for the BJP and the NDA, who will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“In a way, Opposition’s No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people,” he said.

#WATCH | "In a way, Opposition's No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," says PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/QG0efZptuw — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

The Prime Minister said that people have repeatedly shown trust in his government and he is here to display his gratitude to the billions of his countrymen. “People of the country have shown trust in our government again and again. I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that the opposition parties had brought a no-confidence motion against his government in 2018 also ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “God is very kind and speaks through some medium…I believe that it’s the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections…”

PM Modi said he had told opposition parties that it was their floor test and they could not even muster the number of votes that their numbers entailed in the 2018 no-confidence motion.

Debate on no-confidence motion started on Tuesday.

Will only talk to Kashmiri youth, not separatists or Pakistan: Shah

On Wednesday, speaking during the debate on the No Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that the government will hold talks only with the youth of Kashmir valley and not with third parties like the Hurriyat, Pakistan or the Jamaat-e-Islami.

#WATCH | We will talk to the youth of Kashmir valley, not Hurriyat, Jamiat and Pakistan, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/XW3oIjugIy — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Talking about the abrogation of the Article 370 and 35A, Amit Shah said the contentious article which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was a result of “wrong policy” of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, adding that the historic decision by PM Modi completely merged Jammu and Kashmir with India, more than seventy years after Independence.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES