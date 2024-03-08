Home

Congress Releases 1st List of 39 Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi To Fight From Wayenad

The Congress party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting amid party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Nagaon on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party on Friday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. According to the list announced by the party, Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayenad.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress convened a meeting of the party’s central election committee to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Congress committee hands over draft manifesto for Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, the Congress manifesto committee, headed by former finance minister P Chidambaram, has prepared a draft manifesto for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Check the Full List Here:

The List Will Be Updated Soon

