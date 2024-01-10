Congress Releases Road Map of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | 5 Things To Know

Home

As per details, the yatra, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 kilometers and the participants will travel on buses and foot.

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday released the route map and pamphlet of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. While addressing the media, the Congress leaders showed the pamphlets of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, where the route map and the motives of the Yatra.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal release the road map and pamphlet of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. pic.twitter.com/8rKEMtiXVJ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Key Details

The yatra is scheduled to begin on January 14

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover 6,713 kilometers and the participants will travel on buses and foot.

The yatra is organized ahead of the 2024 general election

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 Assembly segments in 66 days.

We are determined to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur, have sought permission for another location in Imphal

Manipur Govt Denied Permission to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal’s Palace grounds: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said the Manipur government has denied it permission to start the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the Palace grounds in Imphal and asserted that it is determined to begin the march from the northeastern state and has sought permission for another location in the city.

Replying to a reporter’s question, Venugopal said the Manipur government has declined permission for starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal’s Palace grounds.

He asserted that the Congress is determined to start the yatra from Manipur and said the party has sought permission to start the march from another location in Imphal.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Megachandra said the Manipur government has ‘declined’ to permit Rahul Gandhi to commence his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal East district.

“We met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and sought permission for the venue of ‘Bharat Joro Nyay Yatra’ at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district from where the rally is scheduled to be flagged off. However, the chief minister has declined to permit the same,” Keisham Megachandra said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said on Tuesday that the matter is under “active consideration” and a decision will be taken on it after receiving reports from security agencies.

