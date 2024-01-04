Home

Real Intention Out: Congress Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal Seat Sharing

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee over the seat sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. State President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the real intention of Mamata Banerjee is out after the Bengal chief minister announced that TMC will give two seats to the grand old party.

“The real intention of Mamata Banerjee is out. They are saying that they (TMC) will give two seats (to Congress) in West Bengal. Those seats already have Congress MPs. What new are they giving us? We won these two seats by defeating Mamata Banerjee and the BJP. What favour are they doing to us? Who will trust her (Mamata Banerjee)?,” Adhir said.

#WATCH | Murshidabad: On seat sharing in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha polls, state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “The real intention of Mamata Banerjee is out. They are saying that they (TMC) will give two seats (to Congress) in West Bengal. Those seats already… pic.twitter.com/hzA6i9Za0D — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

“It is Mamata who needs Congress to win… Congress can fight and is capable of winning more seats on its own. We will show. We don’t need to keep these two seats on Mamata’s pity,” he added

To recall, Banerjee last month had hinted that she wanted the Trinamool Congress to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone. She had told party workers that only TMC can teach the BJP a lesson in the state.

“Only TMC can teach the BJP a lesson in West Bengal and set a model for others across the country. No other party can do it,” she said, adding that the INDIA bloc will contest the elections in the rest of the seats.

