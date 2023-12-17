Congress To Hold CWC Meeting on December 21 To Deliberate Strategies For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Home

Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting to deliberate on the political situation in the country. Seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda

New Delhi: With Lok Sabha polls scheduled to take place next year, political parties, both national and state, have started working on strategies to take on their opponents. The Congress party has called a meeting of its working committee on December 21 to deliberate on the ideas for the 2024 general election and chalk out a plan for its poll campaign to take on the BJP, according to news agency PTI quoting sources.

The report further added that the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting, which will take place at the All India Congress Committee headquarters two days after the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19, to deliberate on the political situation in the country and the way forward.

Seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda, they added.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, the 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held at 3 pm on December 19 in New Delhi. Evolving a “core positive agenda”, seat sharing and a programme to hold joint rallies are among the main challenges before the opposition INDIA bloc that will be taken up at its next meeting.

The parties intend to move forward with the unity theme — “Main Nahin, Hum” (We, Not Me) — as a counter to the prime minister at the meeting, a senior leader of the Congress said.

The CWC meeting will also analyse the recent assembly poll results in which it was defeated in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan while winning and forming the government in Telangana.

The party also lost the polls in Mizoram. The CWC would deliberate on the reasons for the defeat and the way forward for the 2024 polls, they said.

