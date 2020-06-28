West Bengal Containment Zones List: The number of containment zones in West Bengal climbed to 2,604 on Sunday. Kolkata is the worst-affected, followed by North 24 Parganas and Howrah. Also Read - VK Malhotra Requests Sports Minister to Appoint Attorney General And Appeal Against NSFs De-Recognition Order

Check out district-wise list here Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: No Increase in Fuel Rates in Delhi For First Time in 22 Days, Diesel Still Costlier

Kolkata — 1,718 zones Also Read - La Liga: Barcelona Title Hopes Take a Hit After 2-2 Draw With Celta Vigo

North 24 Parganas– 219,

Howrah– 126

East Burdwan–124,

West Midnapore– 98

Hooghly–71

South 24 Parganas–61

The remaining “affected areas” are in 12 other districts.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 629 in the state, while the tally to confirmed cases has soared to 16,711. A total of 254 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals since Friday and the number of active cases in the state now stands at 5,293.

Earlier on Saturday, thirteen people died due to COVID-19 while 521 fresh cases were reported from the state.

Twelve of the 13 deaths were due to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental. Five of the deceased were from Kolkata, while four were from North 24 Parganas.

The majority of the 521 fresh coronavirus cases was reported from Kolkata (141), North 24 Parganas (117), Howrah (106) and South 24 Parganas (66).