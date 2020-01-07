New Delhi: As the date for the hanging of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case was finalised by Delhi’s Patiala House Court, Tihar Jail authorities on Tuesday said that they will write to Uttar Pradesh prisons to seek the service of a hangman. The Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against the convicts and said that they will be hanged at 7 AM on January 22.

In a statement, the Tihar Jail authorities stated that they will seek the service of a hangman from Meerut as they have done all arrangements at the jail to execute the convicts.

“We will seek service of a hangman from Meerut. We have proper arrangements at the jail to execute all the 4 convicts together,” a Tihar Jail official told ANI.

Earlier the Tihar Jail officials had written a letter to prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh and had asked them to provide two hangmen to carry out the execution of the convicts.

“Tihar Jail’s Superintendent has written to us requesting to send two hangmen to carry out the execution of convicts who have been given capital punishment. We will send hangmen even on short notice,” Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (Prisons), UP, had said.

Earlier, the Tihar Jail authorities had said they have not zeroed in on the hangman yet. Meanwhile, the authorities at the jail have performed a dummy execution and the hang-room has been cleaned. As per updates, the Tihar authorities have also brought 10 ropes from Buxar, Bihar.

In the meantime, news reports surfaced that the Tihar Jail had no hangman and hence many citizens had written to the authorities offering their service to hang the convicts. Even, reports suggest that 15 volunteers from the US and the UK had offered their service to become the hangmen for the convicts.

As per updates, three out of four convicts in the rape case are lodged in Tihar Jail 2, while one is lodged in Jail 4. These convicts will be hanged in Jail 3. These convicts have not been given any work because of security concerns. The Tihar authorities have claimed that the convicts have been put on suicide watch after one of the convicts Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide.