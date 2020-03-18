Lucknow: With schools being closed and exams cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote students from standard 1 to 8 to the next class without examination. Also Read - After Recording India's First Coronavirus Death, Karnataka Closes Schools, Malls, Pubs For a Week

The decision was taken after the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled all examinations across the state and extended the closure of educational institutes till April 2, as a precautionary measure. Also Read - Coronavirus Scare: All Schools, Colleges & Cinema Halls To Be closed Till March 31 in Bihar

The directive to this effect was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Renuka Kumar on March 17. As per reports, the assessment of these students will be done on the basis of performance throughout the academic session.

The move is set to benefit around 1.5 crore students of government-run schools.

Not just UP, many CBSE schools in other states have also decided to promote students from pre-primary, primary and middle schools to the next class on the basis of their performance throughout the session.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far 13 positive cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh.

To control further spread of cases, CM Yogi has directed all the district magistrates to raise awareness about the disease through posters and banners.

The health ministry has also issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shutting down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

(With Agency inputs)