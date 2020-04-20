Jabalpur: The corona positive patient, who escaped from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and who was involved in stone pelting incident in Indore, has been arrested. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Situation Serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur And West Bengal,' MHA Tells States

The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on him.

On Monday, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh told IANS: “The stone pelter, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was undergoing treatment in the Isolation ward of the medical college from where he escaped on Sunday. Four police personnel were suspended for negligence while the police was alerted to trace the accused. The accused was arrested late in the night from Narsinghpur district.”

Government staff was attacked and stones were pelted on the team of the doctors by the local people in Indore on April 2. Four accused were booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

One of the accused was sent to Jabalpur after he was tested positive for coronavirus and was kept in the isolation ward of the Jabalpur Medical College from he had escaped.