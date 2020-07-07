New Delhi: Unlock 2.0, which came into effect across the country from July 1, a day after Unlock 1.0 ended on June 30, will complete one full week on July 8. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India, meanwhile, have crossed the 7 lakh case-mark, with five successive spikes of more than 20,000, including two spikes of over 24,000. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Delhi's Jama Masjid Reopens For Public 3 Weeks After Being Shut Due to COVID

With a latest spike of 22,252, India’s overall COVID-19 tally has spiked to 7,19,665 behind only USA and Brazil respectively, and ahead of Russia. This includes 4,39,948 discharges, 2,59,557 active cases and 20,160 deaths. The country’s recovery rate stands at a healthy 61.13%. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: These Indian States Are Now Open to Tourists | Check List, Date, Conditions (But Stay Home)

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, respectively, continue to be the three worst-hit states by a distance. Together they have contributed nearly 61% (60.93%) or 4,38,546 of the country’s total positive cases. Therefore, a day before Unlock 2.0 completes one week, here’s where the three states stand: Also Read - Unlock 2.0: No Inter-State Bus Services in Madhya Pradesh, Inter-District Buses to Continue Plying

(1.) Maharashtra (2,17,121): In what was yet another big spike for the western state, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 5,134 new positive cases, 3,296 discharges and 224 deaths. The total number of positive cases here, thus spiked to 2,17,121. This includes 1,18,558 recoveries, 82,294 active cases and 9,250 deaths. It continues to be the worst-affected state by a distance, a ‘distinction’ it has been carrying for a long time.

(2.) Tamil Nadu (1,18,594): Tamil Nadu, too, saw another big spike, with 3,616 new cases and 65 deaths being registered today. Also, a total of 4,545 patients were discharged on the day after recovering from the infection. Hence, the southern states has thus far recorded a total of 1,18 594 positive cases. This includes 71,116 discharges, 45,839 active cases and 1,636 deaths.

(3.) Delhi (1,02,831): The national capital on Tuesday witnessed another relatively low spike, as 2,008 new positive cases, 2,129 discharges and 50 deaths were reported here today. The total number of positive cases that Delhi has recorded thus far, hence, spiked to 1,02,831. This includes 74,217 recoveries, 25,449 active cases and 3,165 deaths.