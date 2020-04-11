New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet the chief ministers of all states to discuss the way forward to battle the spread of COVID-19, the increasing national tally indicates that the states are not in a position to ease the lockdown on April 15. While Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan have already extended the lockdown period, other states will take a decision only after today’s meeting. But here’s a reality check. Also Read - Lockdown Set to be Extended Till April 30; PM Modi May Address Nation Today to Announce The Decision

Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 363 7 6 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 1 5 Bihar 60 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 18 9 0 8 Delhi 903 25 13 9 Goa 7 1 0 10 Gujarat 308 31 19 11 Haryana 177 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 28 6 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 207 6 4 14 Jharkhand 14 0 1 15 Karnataka 207 31 6 16 Kerala 364 123 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 435 0 33 19 Maharashtra 1574 188 110 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 48 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 132 5 11 25 Rajasthan 553 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 911 44 8 27 Telangana 473 43 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 431 32 4 31 West Bengal 116 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 7447* 643 239 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Maharashtra: The first state to record 100 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst hit and is in a vulnerable position. The spread of the infection in Mumbai's Dharavi, the largest slum of Asia, is another reason to worry. It is also the first state to breach the 1,000-mark of the number of positive cases.

Next comes Madhya Pradesh with 33 deaths, Gujarat 19, Delhi 13, Punjab 11. Kerala, despite its the centre of the first outbreak, ranks high on recovery rate.

Coming to other states, the cases have gone up to 553 in Rajasthan, while they have risen to 473 in Telangana.

Uttar Pradesh has 431 cases so far, followed by Kerala at 364 cases. Andhra Pradesh has reported 363 coronavirus cases. Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 435 in Madhya Pradesh, 308 in Gujarat, 207 in Karnataka and 177 in Haryana. Jammu and Kashmir has 207 cases, West Bengal has 116 and Punjab has 132 positive patients so far.

Odisha has reported 48 coronavirus cases. Sixty people were infected with the virus in Bihar while Uttarakhand has 35 patients and Assam 29. Chandigarh has 18 cases, Himachal 28, while Ladakh has 15 and Jharkhand has 14 positive patients so far. Eleven cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while 18 were reported from Chhattisgarh

Goa has reported seven COVID-19 infections, followed by Puducherry at five cases. Manipur has two while Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each.