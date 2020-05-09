New Delhi: Asserting that a laboratory in Wuhan was underperforming and could be the source of the virus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that China is still hiding Covid-19 data from the world. “I have seen a significant amount of evidence that suggests that the lab was underperforming, that there were security risks at the lab and that the virus could well have emanated from there,” Pompeo said in an interview. Also Read - Explained | 20,000 COVID-19 Cases in 90 Days, 10,000 in 96 Hours: A Big Question Mark on Lockdown Relaxation

"But I am happy to suspend the decision about that. What we need are answers. There are still people dying," he said.

By Friday, more than 78,000 Americans had died and 13 lakh tested positive for the coronavirus. Globally, more than 273,000 people have died and 39 lakh tested positive for the disease.

The American economy and those of the rest of the world have come to a standstill, he said.

“We have got an economy now that is really struggling and it is all a direct result of the Chinese Communist Party covering up, hiding information, having doctors who wanted to tell the story about where this began, how patient zero was formed and how it emanated from that person, and yet we cannot get 0those answers,” Pompeo said.

“Even now, 120-plus days on from the Chinese Communist Party knowing about this virus, they continue to hide and obfuscate the data from the American people and from the world’s best scientists,” he said.

“This is the worst of Chinese adventurism. We have seen this. We have seen the Chinese Communist Party do this before, threaten small countries, use economic power to exert their influence,” Pompeo said.

“It is not how nations that want to truly be transparent, truly be part of the international system — it is not how they behave. I regret that they have done it because we still have an ongoing crisis. We still do not know where this virus began other than to say we know it came out of Wuhan,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)