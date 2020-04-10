New Delhi: The Gurugram district administration in Haryana has identified nine areas in the district as ‘containment zones’ for coronavirus, as states across the country ramped up their efforts to identify and seal COVID-19 hotspots. Also Read - After Sealing Indore, Bhopal And Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh to Seal More Hotspots in 15 Districts

The development comes as the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced on March 24, moves towards its scheduled last day, i.e April 14. However, several state governments have urged the Centre to extend the lockdown by at least two weeks; the final decision in this regard will be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers on the issue, tomorrow. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Govt Seals 20 Hotspots, Makes it Compulsory to Wear Masks on Streets | 10 Points

The nine areas identified as containment zones in Gurugram are: Also Read - All 15 Corona Hotspots In Uttar Pradesh To Be Sealed Till April 15, Masks Made Mandatory

Sector-9

Sector-54 (Nirvana County)

Palam Vihar

Sector-83 (Emar Palm Gardens)

Laburnum Society

Sector-39

Village Fazilpur Jharsa

Ward number 11, Pataudi

Village Raipur, Sohna

At present, Gurugram has 30 COVID-19 positive cases, excluding the 14 Italians who were admitted to Medanta Hospital.

Other districts of the state, where containment zones have been identified, include Nuh (36 villages), Palwal (nine villages), Faridabad (13) etc. Overall, Haryana has recorded 137 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 105 are active, 29 have recovered and three have died.

Notably, thus far, a total of over 1,000 containment zones have been identified and sealed across the country.

In such zones, there is a complete prohibition in the movement of residents, with states adopting specific measures to implement restrictions. Here, no one, other than except authorised government officials and health workers, are allowed to enter or exit.