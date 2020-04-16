

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund Wednesday said that it supports India’s proactive decision of imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus. A day earlier, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook had forecast India’s growth rate to be 1.9 per cent in 2020. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Four Members of Family at Safdarjung Enclave Test Positive

“India entered the pandemic turmoil in the midst of a credit crunch-induced slowdown and its recovery prospect becomes more uncertain,” Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters during a news conference here. Also Read - Heartbreaking! Kerala Man carries 65-Year-Old Father During Lockdown

While US President Donald Trump has said that the peak is over and industries will soo resume operations, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada’s lockdown will last many more weeks and warned Canadians if the economy is reopened too soon, all the sacrifices they are making now might be for nothing as the country could see another peak in coronavirus cases. Also Read - Maharashtra: Man Stabs Relative to Death After Argument Over Cigarette, Arrested

New York, meanwhile, has made wearing masks mandatory.

On March 25, India entered a three-week lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14. The lockdown was extended till May 3. In the second phase, some agricultural and industrial activities are being permitted.

In what can be termed as good news, both Delhi and Kerala witnessed a considerable drop in the number of fresh cases as lockdown 2.0 kicked in. The national capital on Wednesday reported only 17 positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,578 in the city.