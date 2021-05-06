New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rapped the Centre calling its formula for oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals a “gross understatement” that urgently requires rework. The Centre submitted its detailed plan to the top court on procurement and supply of Oxygen to various states and said a significant stock was being sent to Delhi as well. Also Read - Delhi Residents Can Apply For Oxygen Cylinders Online For Covid Patients | Step-by-step Guide Here

A survey conducted revealed that there is a significant stock of oxygen in Delhi hospitals at present, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court. “280 MT oxygen coming today by oxygen express train…700 MT requirement by Delhi is not correct,” Mehta said. Also Read - Kerala Imposes Full Lockdown From May 8 Amid COVID Surge, Exempts Essential Services

States like Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are also demanding more oxygen to cater to their hospital demands, he added. Also Read - Oxygen Relief: IIT Kanpur Launches Mission Bharat O2 to Combat Crisis

Unsatisfied with the efforts, the Supreme Court said that the formula for oxygen allocation on the basis of beds does not take into account transportation, ambulance and Covid care facility.

“At present health professionals are in complete fatigue, how you will ensure better health care facilities? You (Centre) need to look at the issue of oxygen supply on a pan-India basis. There is a need to look at oxygen audit and also reassess the basis for oxygen reallocation,” observed Justice Chandrachud hearing the case.

“You must give 700 MT oxygen to Delhi,” the court asserted.

“It’s not just about allocating oxygen to states, we also need a plan for logistics… Once third wave comes, how will you deal with it?” the Supreme Court asked.

Delhi hospitals have been walking on thin lines every day for the past three weeks as the oxygen demand has been growing with every coronavirus patient. While Delhi’s positivity rate showed a marginal decline, the country’s cumulative tally continues to surge.

India reported 4,12,262 fresh cases today and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest ever single-day record in the world.