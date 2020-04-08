

















New Delhi: From April 8, Wuhan — the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic — is lifting the lockdown that was imposed on the city for 76 days as it battled the outbreak the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus. From today onwards, the residents of the city, which is about 11 million, won't require any speacial permission to leave the city, though their mobile phones will have a government-monitored smartphone application which will be able to track their health.

Wuhan recorded more than 82,000 cases and over 3,300 deaths. The latest figures reported no new cases on Tuesday.

While Wuhan has healed New York on Tuesday recorded the highest one-day peak in fatalities with 731 people dying. The state has a total of 138,836 coronavirus cases and as of Tuesday, 5,489 people have died, up by 731 from Monday morning.