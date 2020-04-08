Live Updates

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A total of 1,27,919 samples have been tested as on April 8, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In wake of Coronavirus outbreak, all students from Class 1 to 9 and 11 to be promoted to next class, announces Education Department, Bihar.



    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Full list of Covid-19 hotspots in Noida that have been sealed:

    1. Sector 41
    2. Hyde Park, Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown Sector 74
    3. Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100
    4. Alpha-1 Greater Noida
    5. Nirala Green Shire Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari village
    6. Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in Sector 137 and Wazidpur
    7. ATS Dolce Zeta-1 Greater Noida
    8. Ace Golf Shire, Sector 150
    9. Sector 27 and 28
    10. Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida
    11. Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida
    12. Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128
    13. Sector 44
    14. Village Vishnoi, Dadri
    15. Sector 37
    16. Village Ghodi Bacheda
    17. Stellar Mi Omicrom 3, Greater Noida
    18. Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West
    19. Sector 22, Chauda Village
    20. Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B
    21. Sector 5 and 8, JJ colony
    22. Designer Park, Sector 62

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Some positive cases have been reported in Sadar area so the area has been sealed. Total 20 hot spots have been identified in Delhi, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas, says Delhi Deputy CM Manisha Sisodia

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s Dharavi reports 2nd death due to COVID-19 infection. At least three more cases were reported in the highly-congested area.

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Tests relating to COVID-19 must be carried out in National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories(NABL) accredited labs or any agencies approved by WHO or ICMR, the SC said in its order after hearing the petition filed by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi.

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Supreme Court issued following interim directions to Centre: Tests relating to COVID19 whether in approved govt laboratories or approved private labs shall be free of cost,the Apex Court said and that Centre shall issue necessary directions in this regard immediately.

New Delhi: From April 8, Wuhan — the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic — is lifting the lockdown that was imposed on the city for 76 days as it battled the outbreak the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus. From today onwards, the residents of the city, which is about 11 million, won’t require any speacial permission to leave the city, though their mobile phones will have a government-monitored smartphone application which will be able to track their health. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Wuhan recorded more than 82,000 cases and over 3,300 deaths. The latest figures reported no new cases on Tuesday. Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

While Wuhan has healed New York on Tuesday recorded the highest one-day peak in fatalities with 731 people dying. The state has a total of 138,836 coronavirus cases and as of Tuesday, 5,489 people have died, up by 731 from Monday morning. Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida