    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Two positive cases of the deadly COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat, the health ministry officials said. While one patient is from Rajkot, the other is from Surat. Both of them have been taken to isolation wards and necessary steps are being taken to quarantine of people who came in contact with them.

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to restrain stepping out of their homes in the coming months so as to contain the spread of the viral disease.



    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Announces ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22


    Addressing the nation on the growing coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM, restricting public to venture outside, with an exception to those in essential services.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Another man tests positive for COVID-19 in Kasargod district of Kerala, taking the total positive count in state to 28. He had a travel history to Dubai.

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Indian Man in Iran Dies of COVID-19


    An Indian man who had tested positive for coronavirus in Iran has died, the MEA told PTI.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh has banned entry of both domestic and foreign tourists in the state until further orders.

New Delhi: Two US lawmakers on Wednesday were confirmed positive of the coronavirus as the number of deaths due to the deadly virus crossed 150 in America, while about 10,000 people have been infected. Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida became the first American lawmaker to have tested positive for the coronavirus, a deadly disease for which the health community is struggling to find a vaccine and a treatment. Also Read - 'We've Done Scientific Research And Found...,' Baba Ramdev Claims He Has Remedy For Coronavirus

According to his office, Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache, last Saturday and on Wednesday he was notified that he has tested positive for the COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Concerns of Community Transmission? 'Not Yet,' Say Doctors

Meanwhile, China has reported no new domestic cases for the first time since it started in January. There were 34 cases that were brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 160, PM Modi to Address Nation on Efforts to Combat it | Top 10 Points

The Indian Embassy here has urged to the US government to mitigate the difficulties of the Indian students that they are facing in the wake of the closure of universities and educational institutions due to the fast spread of the deadly coronavirus. More than 2,00,000 Indian students are enrolled in various academic institutions, mostly in science, medical and technology streams. Over 300 top American universities and colleges have shut down the campuses, moved classes online, and asked students to leave the hostel accommodation.

