

















Load More

New Delhi: Two US lawmakers on Wednesday were confirmed positive of the coronavirus as the number of deaths due to the deadly virus crossed 150 in America, while about 10,000 people have been infected. Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida became the first American lawmaker to have tested positive for the coronavirus, a deadly disease for which the health community is struggling to find a vaccine and a treatment. Also Read - 'We've Done Scientific Research And Found...,' Baba Ramdev Claims He Has Remedy For Coronavirus

According to his office, Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache, last Saturday and on Wednesday he was notified that he has tested positive for the COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Concerns of Community Transmission? 'Not Yet,' Say Doctors

Meanwhile, China has reported no new domestic cases for the first time since it started in January. There were 34 cases that were brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 160, PM Modi to Address Nation on Efforts to Combat it | Top 10 Points

The Indian Embassy here has urged to the US government to mitigate the difficulties of the Indian students that they are facing in the wake of the closure of universities and educational institutions due to the fast spread of the deadly coronavirus. More than 2,00,000 Indian students are enrolled in various academic institutions, mostly in science, medical and technology streams. Over 300 top American universities and colleges have shut down the campuses, moved classes online, and asked students to leave the hostel accommodation.

(With Agency Inputs)