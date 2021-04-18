New Delhi: India has recorded the highest single-day tally of 2,61,500 coronavirus cases and 1,501 deaths on Sunday, taking the country’s caseload to 1,47,88,109. Active cases in India stand at 18,01,316, while as many as 1,38,423 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. Many parts of the country have reported a shortage of oxygen cylinders and the life-saving drug Remdesivir, as well as scarcity of coronavirus vaccine doses. Also Read - Rajasthan Slashes RT-PCR Test Price in Private Labs to Rs 350 Amid COVID Surge