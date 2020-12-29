New Delhi: The new coronavirus strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom has been found in India after six UK returnees tested positive for the Britain variant-3 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune. Also Read - Has New Coronavirus Strain Entered Mumbai? Test Report of 11 Suspects Expected This Week

