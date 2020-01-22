Hong Kong: The death toll from coronavirus infection has gone up to 9 in China. Further, the virus has infected over 400 people in the country.

The authorities in China, who are taking every step to contain the deadly virus, have also cancelled Lunar New Year celebrations.

The World Health Organization will hold a meeting of experts on Wednesday to determine whether the current coronavirus outbreak in China constitutes an international emergency.

Notably, Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals. The viruses can make people sick, usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness, similar to a common cold. Coronavirus symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache and maybe a fever, which can last for a couple of days.

The WHO has only called a global public health emergency a handful of times, including during the H1N1 — or swine flu — pandemic of 2009 and the Ebola epidemic that devastated parts of West Africa from 2014 to 2016.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has also issued a travel advisory asking citizens to follow certain precautionary measures while visiting China in the wake of the outbreak of the infection which is causing respiratory problems.

The advisory issued by the Union health ministry stated that even though the mode of transmission of the novel coronavirus is unclear as of now, those visiting China are advised to avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered, and refrain consuming “raw or undercooked meat”