New Delhi: The World Health Organisation has warned of second wave of coronavirus outbreak as over 100,000 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide each day. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO asserted that it took over two months to reach 100,000-mark, but now that is a daily norm. Also Read - Will The World Come to an End on June 21, 2020? Here's What Conspiracy Theorists Say

“Nearly three-quarters of each day’s new cases come from 10 countries, mostly in South Asia and the Americas”, he said. Also Read - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Clears Cricket Team's Tour of England

He also talked about a new cluster of cases in Beijing, which went more than 50 days without a new case of COVID-19. Tedros stated that the organisation is probing the origin of the new series of cases in China’s capital city. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Admitted to Hospital, to Undergo COVID-19 Test Today

The WHO’s emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan informed that the UN health agency has offered additional assistance to Chinese authorities and said health agency could be bolstering its team in China in the upcoming days as the investigation advances.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped the 8 million mark, while the death toll surged to over 436,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,015,053, while the fatalities increased to 436,322, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,113,372 cases and 116,135 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 888,271 infections.

This was followed by Russia (536,484), India (332,424), the UK (298,315), Spain (244,109), Italy (237,290), Peru (232,992), France (194,305), Iran (189,876), Germany (187,682), Turkey (179,831), Chile (179,436), Mexico (150,264), Pakistan (144,478), Saudi Arabia (132,048) and Canada (100,763), the CSSE figures showed.

With 43,959 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities in the world.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,821), Italy (34,371), France (29,439), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (17,580).