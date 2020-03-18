New Delhi: Former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has opted to quarantine himself for the next 14 days though his test results were negative. According to reports, the former minister got tested as he returned from Saudi Arabia where he went to attend a meeting. Also Read - No, Coronavirus Was Not Made in a Chinese Laboratory, Claims Study

Is it necessary to go on isolation even after being tested negative? Also Read - IAS Officer Resumes Duty a Day After Father's Demise to Combat Coronavirus, Netizens Call Him 'Real Hero'

This is a pre-cautionary measure as there are chances that he got exposed to people who might have got the infection. Sometimes, there are no symptoms. It takes time to find out whether the person has contracted the disease. Also Read - Coronavirus Quarantine: Tom Hanks Has Good News And Bad News to Share With Fans

Earlier, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan too self-quarantined himself at his residence in Delhi as a precautionary measure after a medical institute he had visited recently had reported a COVID-19 case. He too had tested negative.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 147 on Wednesday.

This is why Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, too, went on self-isolation, working from home, though he did not test positive. But he came into contact with wife Sophie Trudeau who has been tested positive. In such cases, self-isolation is not mandatory but necessary for containing the virus as well, if it has entered the body.