‘Counters at Certain Airports Found Unmanned’, Notes Centre Amid Delhi T3 Chaos, Issues Advisory

Besides, the ministry has requested the scheduled airlines to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

Delhi Airport Releases 4-Point Action Plan for Decongestion. Deets Here

New Delhi: Amid complaints of congestion and overcrowding at the Delhi airport, the Aviation Ministry on Tuesday issued advisories to all airlines to help in the clearance of chaos at the terminal. According to the order issued by the ministry, the government has asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters to ensure the smooth flow of passengers.

“It has come to the notice that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers,” the ministry has noted.

“Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports,” it said.

Earlier today, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture summoned the CEO of Delhi International Airport and others on December 15.

On Monday, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi. During his visit, the minister was seen interacting with the officials at the airport and instructing them.