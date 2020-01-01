New Delhi: After completion of two-phased local body polls in Tamil Nadu, the counting of votes will be held on Thursday. The polls for the local bodies were held on December 27 and 30. Ahead of the counting of votes, local police stated that tight security has been put in place at the 315 counting centres across the state.

The development comes as the elections for the rural local bodies were held in 27 districts, barring the nine newly carved ones in line with the apex court’s order.

As per updates from the state EC, ballot papers in four different colours were used in the polls instead of electronic voting machines (EVM).

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) updated that the first phase of polls saw voting turnout of 76.19 per cent, and the second phase witnessed 77.73 per cent voter turnout.

As per updates, over 2.31 lakh candidates contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts are Gram Panchayat Ward member posts, Gram Panchayat President posts, Panchayat Union ward member posts and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.

On December 27, the first phase of polls were held for 156 panchayat unions to elect 260 ward members of district panchayats, 2,546 members of panchayat unions and 37,830 members of panchayats.

On December 30, in the second phase, a total of 158 panchayat unions were covered which saw polling to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats.