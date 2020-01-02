New Delhi: At a time when there is growing protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the CAA is an extremely internal matter of India and all countries across the globe have accepted it. He also said that the country had written to its missions based in different countries to share the country’s perspectives on the CAA and the NRC.

“We did reach out to countries across all geographical regions, we did write to our missions to share our perspective on the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens with the host government,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The MEA spokesperson said prior to passing the CAA in the Parliament, the country had already reached out to countries across the world on the issues related to it.

“We emphasised that the Act (CAA) just expedites acquiring of citizenship to persecuted minorities. It does not change the basic structure of the Constitution,” he further added.

Talking about India-Japan summit, which was postponed following protests in Guwahati last month, Kumar said the dates for it will be finalised soon. “We are in touch with the Japanese side, we do hope that very soon we will come to finalisation of the date,” he added.

Talking about reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan wherein an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet will be called to discuss the Kashmir issue, the MEA spokesperson said that the reports are entirely speculative. “We are not aware of any such meetings of OIC on India related matter,” he added.