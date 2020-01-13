New Delhi: At a time when there are growing protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and National Register of Citizens, the Congress along with other 19 other Opposition parties on Monday held a meeting over the issues to corner the Central government.

During the meeting, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Central government for spreading hatred and trying to divide the people along sectarian lines. She said that the country is witnessing unprecedented turmoil and the Constitution of the country is being undermined.