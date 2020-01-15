New Delhi: In a significant development, a Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was earlier arrested in connection with the Daryaganj violence case.

While granting him bail, the court has ordered Azad not to hold any protest rally in Delhi till February 16. The court has also had asked Azad’s counsel to read out some of his social media posts.

Representing Azad, advocate Mehmood Pracha said the petitioner was sent to jail without any evidence in connection with anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Daryaganj area last year.

“I think the court’s comments should become a precedent for the country. The Public Prosecutor at the behest of police tried to make this a communal issue. We told the court that the government has a problem with Azad because he made the CAA-NPR-NRC an issue for everyone. The Court also sought evidence,” Pracha had told ANI. He had said this after Delhi’s Tis Hazari court deferred the bail plea of Azad till Wednesday.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Delhi court pulled up the Delhi Police for failing to show any evidence against th Bhim Army chief.

The development comes after Azad was arrested on December 21 last year after he held a protest march from Jama Masjid against the CAA. Because of holding the protest, he was sent to judicial custody till January 18 at Tihar jail.

The arrest was made after he was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi’s Daryaganj area.

Prior to his hearing in the court, some members of Bhim Army Students’ Federation on Sunday had held a protest at the Jantar Mantar and demanded the release of Azad.