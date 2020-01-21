New Delhi: In a significant development to the Daryaganj violence case, Delhi’s Tiz Hazari Court on Tuesday modified Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s bail conditions and allowed him to visit Delhi. The court said Azad has to inform DCP crime before coming to the national capital.

The court had on Saturday adjourned the hearing till today in connection with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s bail modification matter. He had allegedly incited violence during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Daryaganj area.

The court had adjourned the matter as it wanted to verify his address. The development comes after Azad on Friday moved Tis Hazari Court and sought a modification of bail order in the Daryaganj violence case.

Appearing for Azad, his lawyer Mahmood Pracha told ANI, “The petition stated that the order given by the court restraining Azad from coming to Delhi for four weeks during the Delhi Assembly election went against the fundamental spirit of Representation of People Act.”

He also said that any citizen can go anywhere during election time and no one has the right to stop like this. Azad’s plea also stated that he hailed from the SC community and his voice cannot be suppressed in election time. He is a public representative.

In a development to the Daryaganj violence case, the Delhi court on January 15 granted bail to Azad, and asked him not to hold any ‘dharna’ in Delhi till February 16. With the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 nearing, he was asked not to visit Delhi for four weeks.

As per the court order, Azad will stay in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, his permanent address. Apart from Azad, there were 15 accused in this case out of which 15 were granted bail earlier by the same court.

On December 21 last year, Azad was arrested after he led a march from the Jama Masjid against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was sent to the judicial custody till January 18 at the Tihar jail. He was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi’s Daryaganj area.