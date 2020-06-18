New Delhi: Emphasising on the need to be self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will turn this COVId-19 crisis into an opportunity, as he launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining. Also Read - 'Deeply Grateful': PM Modi on India's Election as Non-permanent Member of UN Security Council

"India will turn this COVID19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. India to reduce its dependence on imports," the PM said.

"Everyone participating in this event from home and abroad are most welcome. Having such an event in this challenging time & all of you joining it, is a big message in itself," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said