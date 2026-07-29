COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in China: Is Wuhan-like situation returning? Should India be worried?

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), the Omicron variant NB.1.8.1 is currently the most prevalent strain in the country, spreading at a moderate level. Data from the CDC for the week of July 13–19 shows that the COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen to 16.3%, up from around 12% the previous week.

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New Delhi: China is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. However, the situation is not like the pandemic that began in Wuhan in 2020. Chinese health officials state that while the infection is spreading rapidly this time, most patients exhibit mild symptoms, and the number of severe cases remains very low. Approximately 79,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in China in June; among them, 130 patients were in critical condition, and there was one fatality.

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Omicron variant NB.1.8.1 is currently the most prevalent strain

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), the Omicron variant NB.1.8.1 is currently the most prevalent strain in the country, spreading at a moderate level. Data from the CDC for the week of July 13–19 shows that the COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen to 16.3%, up from around 12% the previous week. Meanwhile, the influenza positivity rate has dropped to 12.6%. This marks the first time this year that COVID-19 has become more widespread than the flu. Health officials report that most patients experience mild symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and cold-like ailments, with the majority recovering within 5 to 7 days.

Why is the virus spreading rapidly?

Experts attribute the spread to people spending more time in enclosed, air-conditioned rooms during the summer and an increase in travel during summer holidays, both of which facilitate the virus’s transmission. However, doctors note that the new variants are not more severe than previous ones; while infection rates have risen, there has not been a proportional increase in hospitalisations or deaths.

COVID-19 cases may rise periodically

According to Chinese doctors, while the COVID-19 positivity rate had exceeded 20% in May of last year; currently, the infection level remains significantly below that mark. Experts also note that immunity derived from prior infections and vaccines wanes over time. Consequently, COVID-19 cases may rise periodically, and localised outbreaks could occur in certain areas in the coming months.

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Should India be concerned?

At present, there is no cause for alarm in India. There is no indication so far that the NB.1.8.1 variant spreading in China is proving to be as dangerous as previous variants. No unusual situation linked to this variant has been reported in India either. Nevertheless, health experts advise the elderly, pregnant women, young children, immunocompromised individuals, and patients with serious underlying conditions to exercise caution.