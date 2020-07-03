COVID-19 Delhi Updates July 3: The COVID tally of the capital city is inching towards one lakh-mark as on Thursday the total tally was pushed to over 92,000 with over 2,000 fresh cases being reported from Delhi. The number of containment zones stood at 445. Also Read - Increased Testing, Early Hospitalisation Can Curb COVID-19 in Delhi-NCR: Home Minister Shah

Details of containment zones



Sources said former North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh and his wife also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday at a hospital here. Singh completed his term recently as the mayoral polls were held on June 24 to elect the new mayors of three corporations.

The Delhi health department in its bulletin on Thursday said Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has “reviewed setting up of a COVID-19 war room”.

The move comes amid rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

Amid mounting cases of COVID-19 in the city, a serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of the disease is already underway. As part of the survey from June 27-July 10, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies.

The exercise is being jointly carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Delhi government.