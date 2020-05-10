New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday announced that it has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed nearly 2,000 lives and infected 60,000 people. Also Read - Virat Kohli Focussing on Mental Aspect of The Game Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says I Can Pick From Where I Left Once Action Resumes

In a statement, the apex medical body said that the team will use virus strain isolated at ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to develop the vaccine. Also Read - 'Had Approval For Only 2 Trains From Bengal, Got For 8 More After Home Minister Intervened,' Says Railway Ministry

“The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL). Work on vaccine development has been initiated between the two partners. ICMR-NIV will provide continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development. ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine,” read the statement. Also Read - Central Teams to be Deployed in 10 States With Maximum COVID-19 Cases

Earlier in the day, while interacting with the health ministers and senior officials of north-eastern states, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said that country’s testing capacity for COVID-19 has also been scaled up. He claimed that around 95,000 tests are being conducted per day and a total 15,25,631 tests have been conducted so far across 332 government and 121 private laboratories.

“Yesterday we have tested 84,608 people in the country and our testing capacity is for doing about 95,000 tests per day in the country now,” the Health Minister said.

Besides, he asserted that the fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate of coronavirus patients have climbed up to 29.9 per cent, and there are very good indicators.

He said that the situation in India is improving, but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation.

“We do not anticipate worst case scenario in our country like many other developed countries but we still have are prepared the whole country to face the worst,” said Vardhan, a day after Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry, asked citizens to learn to live with the coronavirus.