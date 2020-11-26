With over a 100 vaccine candidates in various stage of development across the world and with many different technologies at play, some showing exceptional results, the world awaits for the best vaccine that would put an end to this pandemic. Talking about the progress made by various companies, US President-elect Joe Biden said, “there’s been significant record-breaking progress made recently in developing a vaccine & several of these vaccines look extraordinarily effective. It happens to be on track for the first immunisation to begin by late December-early January.” Also Read - Pakistan PM Rules Out Closing Down Businesses Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

He further added that America will put in place a distribution plan to get the entire country immunised. “We’ll need to put in place a distribution plan to get the entire country immunised as soon as possible, which we will do, but it’s going to take time,” US President-elect Joe Biden said. Also Read - Xi Jinping Finally Congratulates Joe Biden; Hopes US, China Will Uphold Spirit of Non-Confrontation

During an event held by Pennsylvania Republicans to investigate unproven allegations of voter fraud, Joe Biden launched a scathing attack against President Donald Trump and said he has baselessly claimed anew that he had won the election and uttered repeated falsehoods. Also Read - COVID-19: European Union Says First Virus Vaccinations Possible By Christmas

“This was an election that we won easily. We won it by a lot,” Trump declared to the group gathered at a hotel in Gettysburg on Wednesday. Trump, in fact, lost to President-elect Joe Biden by about 150,000 votes in the state, and Pennsylvania certified Biden as the winner on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania event was the latest attempt by Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, to try to cast doubt on the results of the democratic election, even as the formal transition process has begun and a growing number of Republicans are recognising Biden as president-elect.

Similar events have been scheduled in Arizona and Michigan. State election officials across the country and international observers have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and Trump’s legal team has lost repeatedly in court, in addition to making numerous elementary errors.

Wednesday’s event, organised by local Republicans, including Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, an outspoken Trump supporter, came with trappings of an official hearing flags, a gavel, and “witnesses” who “testified” in person and by phone.

Among them was a special guest the president who at one point had been expected to attend in person, but did not after another member of his legal team announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

Trump spoke for about 11 minutes via a phone held up to a microphone by his lawyer Jenna Ellis and insisted again that the election had been “rigged” for Biden. “This election has to be turned around,” he stated.