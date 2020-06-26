New Delhi: Addressing an online media briefing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured that the number of coronavirus cases are rising, but ‘there is no need to worry as the situation is still under control’. “We have increased our capacity of testing by three times and hence, cases are rising in the city.Delhi has reported around 74,000 cases so far; of them, 45,000 patients have recovered. The rise in number of cases is a matter of concern but there is no need to panic as the COVID-19 situation is under control”, he said. Also Read - Lockdown Extension News: Complete Shutdown Announced in This District of Assam For The Next 14 Days | Read Details

Kejriwal also asserted that government will set up ICU beds on a large scale at three state-run hospitals –LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital. "Delhi government has already set up 3,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in hotels in the last 10 days", he added.

The chief minister also said that COVID-19 patients under home isolation have been given pulse oximeters and that this will act as a "Suraksha Chakra" against the disease. "There are some patients whose oxygen level became very low but they showed no symptoms, it dropped suddenly and they died suddenly. So we have provided oxymeter to asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms who are under home isolation,"news agency ANI quoted the AAP convener as saying.

He said the government has got permission to conduct plasma therapy on 200 patients in the city. He stated that it may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderate patients by not letting their condition worsen. “We have permission to conduct plasma therapy at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals. Since the start of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital, the number of deaths has reduced to less than half as compared to earlier”, he asserted.