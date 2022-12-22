Covid Update For Air Travellers: Is Centre Planning To Bring Back RT-PCR Tests For Fliers? Here’s What We Know

The 'air suvidha' forms ask for travellers' complete vaccination proof or details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours.

New Delhi: After India reported at least four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, the Covid strain driving China’s current surge of patients, the Modi government is reportedly mulling to bring back the mandatory ‘air suvidha’ forms for air travellers coming from China and other countries.

The ‘air suvidha’ forms ask for travellers’ complete vaccination proof or details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours. The reports further add that a decision on this will be taken after monitoring the situation for a few weeks.

“The health ministry is examining reintroduction of mandatory ‘air suvidha’ forms for international arrivals with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting high number of Covid cases,” an official source told PTI.

The source further added that “a decision in this regard will only be taken after monitoring the Covid situation in the country for a few weeks and if warranted, as a matter of abundant precaution in view of increasing trajectory of cases globally”.

Union Health Minister’s Address In Parliament

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday informed that the Centre has started random RT-PCR sampling among the passengers arriving at International airports in the country. “We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country. We are committed to tackling the pandemic and are taking appropriate steps,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in his statement in the Lok Sabha.

The government, though advising people to wear masks in crowded places, has said that there is no need to panic — a suggestion repeated by Adar Poonawalla of vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII).

On Wednesday, Mandaviya also held a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation. After a review meeting, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.”