New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said the decision on COVID booster doses in India will be taken based on scientific data and analysis amid the looming scare of Omicron. All factors including the need and timing for the booster shots in the country will solely be determined based on scientific evidence, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Important Update for Flyers Travelling from Dubai To Mumbai | Read Here

“The government has very clearly articulated the position that we would be governed with science and scientific evidence on deciding the need and timing for additional doses and for lowering the age of vaccination,” Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Many Tamil Nadu Doctors Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses In Secret: Report

Addressing a weekly press briefing, the Union Health Secretary issued a fresh warning against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said,”The world is witnessing the fourth surge and the overall positivity is 6.1 per cent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and can’t afford to slacken.”

“The top five states with the highest number of active cases, at the moment, are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka,” Bhushan said.

Meanwhile, Dr Balram Bhargava, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said scientific data were being analysed to formulate a policy for booster shots in India.

Amid the daily rise of Omicron cases in India, the need for booster dose has been voiced by many institutions and experts. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier said that the decision on booster dose in India will be taken based on scientific data and analysis.

So far, India has reported 358 Omicron cases across 17 states/union territories in the country. Of 358 Omicron patients, 114 people have recovered from COVID-19, the Union health ministry said in its latest update on Friday.

Centre initiates study on extra Covid dose amid Omicron scare

The Centre has initiated a study of 3,000 individuals who received their both doses of Covid vaccines to determine the need for booster dose amid the looming scare of Omicron.

The study will be conducted by the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) under the Department of Biotechnology. The participants who have already received their both doses of Covid vaccines will be given booster doses to determine the impact on their immunity level. The study is expected to cover all three vaccines used in India — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

According to a source, the study will include people above 40 years of age, below 40 years of age, people infected with Covid-19 prior to vaccination, and people with co-morbid conditions. The hospitals involved in the study will be submitting the report on blood samples along with the analysis on the requirement of booster doses in India, said the source, news agency IANS reported.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is expected to meet in the first week of January to take a call on the same.

(With inputs from IANS)