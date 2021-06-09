New Delhi: In case you have noticed an error on your vaccination certificate, here’s a piece of good news for you. Now, you will be able to make corrections to your vaccination certificate on your own. To make the process of providing an error-free vaccination certificate to all, a special feature called ‘Raise an Issue’ has been added to the CoWin platform, said the Union health ministry. With the help of this feature, all vaccinated people who have spotted an error in their vaccination certificate can make corrections to name, year of birth, and gender on their COVID-19 vaccination certificates if there are inadvertent errors. The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app. To make the necessary corrections, all you need to do is log on to the CoWIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in). Also Read - Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021: Applications For Male Constable Post in Haryana Police to Open on THIS Date

Taking to Twitter, Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. also wrote, “New citizen-friendly feature on CoWIN. Now correct the errors in the vaccination certificate yourself.”

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to rectify errors on the vaccine certificate:

First, sign in to the CoWIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in) with your registered mobile number Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your phone/ registered phone number Click on Verify and Proceed Next, you will land on the Account Details page If you are already vaccinated, you will see a “Raise an Issue” button. To make changes, just click on it. Then you will be directed to the “Correction In Vaccine Certificate” page, there you can see an option for “select the member” where you can select in which family member’s certificate you can make the changes. Then go down to the “What is the issue? and once you select the “Correction in Certificate” option. Next, you will find three boxes with Name, Year of Birth, and Gender. Click on what change you need to make and you will get an error-free certificate once verification of the same is completed.

For those making corrections on the Vaccination certificate, it is important to note that the correction page also mentions, “These changes are allowed only once.” The CoWIN vaccination certificate is an important piece of document these days and are used at the time of travel and also helps in the access of several other premises.