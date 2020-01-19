New Delhi: At a time when the country is witnessing rising protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, and many states are passing resolutions against the CAA in their respective assemblies, the CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said his party will launch a house-to-house campaign across the country against CAA, NPR and the NRC.

While announcing to launch the campaign, Yechury demanded that the Union government should come clean on the de-radicalisation camps operating in the country.

He described as “outrageous” the disclosure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat that de-radicalisation camps were operating in the country.

Terming CDS Bipin Rawat’s statement on de-radicalisation camps ‘outrageous’, Yechury alleged that Army commanders are entering the domestic politics.

“Army commanders are entering domestic politics. This is unprecedented. What is shocking is that already such camps are existing,” Yechury told reporters here.

Earlier, CDS Rawat had said that there is need for de-radicalisation of Muslim youth, particularly in Kashmir.

In another development, Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja earlier had announced that his party will launch a countrywide campaign ‘Save Constitution, Save Democracy’ to protest against several issues confronting the nation.

“Our party has decided for a week-long campaign starting from January 26 to 30 Jan to mobilise people and re-pledge ourselves to the Constitution by reading out the preamble of the constitution,” CPI General Secretary told ANI.